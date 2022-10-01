Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $277.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.00.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.