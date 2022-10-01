Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.98. 1,013,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,910. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

