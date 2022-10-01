ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 836,220 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,981. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.