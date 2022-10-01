Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of Conn’s worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s Stock Down 8.2 %

CONN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 473,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

