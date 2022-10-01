Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Price Performance

NASDAQ CNFRL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

