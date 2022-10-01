Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $457.28 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.92 or 0.00326162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $457.28 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00136097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00042284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

