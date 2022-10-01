CompliFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (COMFI)

CompliFi (COMFI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. CompliFi has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompliFi coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CompliFi Coin Profile

CompliFi was first traded on November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompliFi’s official website is compli.fi. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro.

Buying and Selling CompliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompliFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

