Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Acquires $23,200.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,431,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,945.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

