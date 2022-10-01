Comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.09% 24.27% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 2.70 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.56 $582.60 million $0.54 4.93

Analyst Recommendations

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlat and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 747.74%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than NextPlat.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.