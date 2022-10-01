Comparing JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JATT Acquisition and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Gritstone bio 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.37%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.8% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -105.35% 6.64% Gritstone bio -634.23% -59.91% -46.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $48.21 million 3.88 -$75.08 million ($1.40) -1.84

JATT Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Rating)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors comprising metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and shared neoantigen-positive tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

