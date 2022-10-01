Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.79

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $3,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

