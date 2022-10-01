Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading Down 1.2%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.89. 6,117,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,661,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.