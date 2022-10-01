Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGIGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 428,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.0 %

CVGI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

