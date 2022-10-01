Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 428,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.0 %

About Commercial Vehicle Group

CVGI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

