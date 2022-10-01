Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. Comcast has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,989,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,322,000 after acquiring an additional 231,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

