Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 31,419,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

