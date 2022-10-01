Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $175,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 603.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,349. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

