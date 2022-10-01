Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,468 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $116,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 5,625,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,452. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

