Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 21,613 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $201,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

GWW stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.19. 538,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.81 and its 200-day moving average is $505.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

