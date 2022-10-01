Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,864 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.55% of Dollar General worth $307,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,686. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average of $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.