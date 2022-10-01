Coho Partners Ltd. Has $6.56 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RPM International worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in RPM International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in RPM International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE RPM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.31. 834,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

