Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,291. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.