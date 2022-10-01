Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $57.42 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

