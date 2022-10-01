Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.97

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $18.70. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 17,048 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,650 shares of company stock worth $95,933. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

