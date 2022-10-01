Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 317.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 437.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

