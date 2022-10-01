Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codiak BioSciences

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 317.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 437.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading

