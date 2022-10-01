ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 174.4% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
EMO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
