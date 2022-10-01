ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 174.4% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

EMO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 27,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

