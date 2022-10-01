ClassZZ (CZZ) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. ClassZZ has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClassZZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ClassZZ

CZZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassZZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

