Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.23

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.23 and traded as high as C$11.79. Clarke shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

Clarke Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$163.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.31.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.06 million during the quarter.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

