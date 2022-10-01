Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

In other Cinedigm news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

