Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.86.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 1,719,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

