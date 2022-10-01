Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 654,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,734,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.