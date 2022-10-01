Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

PPRQF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

