China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,800 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 975,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,195.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $4.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

