Chicago Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

