Chicago Capital LLC Sells 147,812 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,812 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health Price Performance

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 965,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $121.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

