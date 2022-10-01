Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,549 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 1,005,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,578. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.77. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,939.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,899,416 shares of company stock valued at $177,791,948. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.