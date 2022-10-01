Chicago Capital LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,107. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

