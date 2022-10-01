Chicago Capital LLC Has $55.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $55,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.21. 2,814,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

