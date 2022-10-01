Chicago Capital LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.64 on Friday, hitting 47.30. The company had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of 51.35. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of 37.00 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

