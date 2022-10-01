Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 3,810,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.