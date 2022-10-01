Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $35,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.88. The company had a trading volume of 813,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,869. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

