Chicago Capital LLC Buys New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 596,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 983,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

