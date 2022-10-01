Chicago Capital LLC Buys 600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

