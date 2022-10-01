Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.0 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,788. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

