Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,097. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 86.82% and a net margin of 80.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 24.97%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.