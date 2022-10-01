Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.