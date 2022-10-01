Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 997,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,931.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

