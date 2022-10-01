Chainsquare (CHS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.40 Million

Chainsquare (CHS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Chainsquare coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges. Chainsquare has a total market capitalization of $50.40 million and approximately $10,714.00 worth of Chainsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainsquare has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainsquare Coin Profile

Chainsquare’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2020. Chainsquare’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Chainsquare’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainsquare is chainsquare.io.

Buying and Selling Chainsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Square is a project for payment of rewards points using a blockchain system, and it is aiming to incorporate blockchain technology into the currently used rewards points system. This converts rewards points scattered around the world into chain square tokens (CHS) through the chain square platform, making it convenient for anyone to use at credit card merchants around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainsquare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

