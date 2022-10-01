Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chain Bridge I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $497,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

