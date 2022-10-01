CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 16.4% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFE. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 110,321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CFFE stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

