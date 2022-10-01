Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 4828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Ceres Global Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain; Supply Chain Services; and Seed and Processing segments. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity, and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through 10 grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

